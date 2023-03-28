Wall Street quiet as stability appears to return for banks

The Federal Reserve has pulled its key overnight rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%, up from virtually zero at the start of last year. It indicated last week that the troubles in the banking system could end up acting like rate hikes on their own, by slowing lending.

Huge, quick swings in expectations for the Fed have caused historic-sized moves in the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.56% from 3.37% late Friday. It was above 4% earlier this month. The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose to 4.01% from 3.77% late Friday.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.2% at midday, as did Germany’s DAX. Britain’s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1%.

Asian shares finished higher. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to finish at 27,518.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.0% to 7,034.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.1% to 2,434.94. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 19,751.94, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,245.38.

“Asian equities were positive on Tuesday, lifted by mostly higher major indices in the previous session. Receding fears surrounding the banking crisis and surging oil prices led to solid risk-taking flows,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 32 cents to $73.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $3.55 to $72.81 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 23 cents to $77.99 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 131.17 Japanese yen from 131.56 yen. The euro cost $1.0823, up from $1.0804.

On Monday, the S&P 500 eked out a 0.2% gain led by bank and energy stocks. The Dow industrials rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%, reflecting losses in Google parent Alphabet and other tech companies.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

