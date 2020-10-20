Global shares subdued as US virus aid hopes fade

The biggest focus for markets has been the fate of U.S. economic stimulus given the heavy blow from pandemic social distancing restrictions and business closures.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.4% to 23,567.04, while South Korea's Kospi recouped earlier losses, gaining 0.5% to 2,358.41. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 6,184.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1% higher to 24,569.54 while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,328.10.

Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. The benchmark S&P 500 has notched a gain in each of the past three weeks. Even so, trading often has been choppy from one day to the next, reflecting uncertainty over the timing of more stimulus for the economy.

Investors were also looking ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings reports. Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude rose 2 cents to $40.85 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5 cents to $42.57 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 105.67 Japanese yen from 105.43 yen late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1805 from $1.1769.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Asian shares fell moderately Tuesday, echoing Wall Street's decline as hopes faded Washington will come through with badly needed aid for the economy before the U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu