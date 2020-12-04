Global stock markets rise ahead of US jobs report

The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.8% to 6,544 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.4% to 5,595. The DAX in Frankfurt was down less than 0.1% at 13,243.

On Wall Street, the futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,444.58 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 26,751.14. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 26,835.92.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 1.3% to 2,731.45 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.3% higher at 6,634.10. India's Sensex rose 0.6% to 44,887.17.

Investors hope one or more coronavirus vaccines might be available next year despite the challenges of making and distributing billions of doses that must be kept frozen.

Pfizer, which received British approval for emergency use of its vaccine, told The Wall Street Journal that testing and setting up a supply chain took longer than expected.

Also Thursday, U.S. health authorities reported a one-day record of 3,157 virus deaths.

“Before we can make new gains, there is the usual sentiment tug of war between medium-term optimism and near-term COVID-19 despair,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

Investors have been encouraged by signs Democrats and Republicans in Washington may get past their bitter partisanship to agree on an economic aid package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Thursday after Pelosi signaled a willingness to make concessions. President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a relief bill now, with more aid to come next year.

Oil prices edged higher after OPEC and allied countries including Russia agreed Thursday to increase oil production only gradually, starting with 500,000 barrels per day in January. They slashed output earlier to shore up prices as curbs on business depressed demand.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $46.04 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 36 cents on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 43 cents at $49.14 per barrel in London. It added 46 cents the previous session.

The dollar edged up to 103.99 yen from Thursday's 103.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2143.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. U.S. stocks are inching further into record heights Thursday, as Wall Street continues to coast following its rocket ride last month powered by hopes for coming COVID-19 vaccines. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira

