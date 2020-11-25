Global stocks edge lower after Dow crests 30,000

Earlier, in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to finish at 26,296.86. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,683.30 but South Korea's Kospi lost early gains to decline 0.6% to 2,601.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3% to 26,669.75, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.2% to 3,362.33.

Traders continue to favor stocks that stand to gain the most from a gradual reopening of the economy, such as banks and industrial companies. Technology and communication stocks, which have been investor favorites through the pandemic, also helped lift the market.

Several candidates are in development for a vaccine. Drugmaker AstraZeneca has said its potential vaccine, being developed with Oxford University, was up to 90% effective. Unlike rival candidates, AstraZeneca’s doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute. Pfizer and Moderna have also reported study results showing their vaccines were almost 95% effective.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. The drug, which President Donald Trump received when he was sickened last month, is meant to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will be open for half a day on Friday, closing at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 35 cents to $45.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 37 cents to $48.15 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar inched up to 104.50 Japanese yen from 104.30. The euro was at $1.1885, up from $1.1878.

A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara