Global stocks follow Wall Street lower amid virus worries

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3%.

On Monday, the S&P lost 0.2% as health care, financial and energy stocks declined. The Dow slid 0.5% while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,410.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.3% to 26,467.08. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.8% to 26,304.56.

Shares in China’s biggest online health platform, JD Health, rose 56% in their trading debut in Hong Kong, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Seoul, the Kospi tumbled 1.6% to 2,700.93 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 6,687.70.

India's Sensex opened up 0.5% at 45,646.51. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

The S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades in November and added more to it last week.

Traders also are watching to see whether U.S. political leaders can agree on a new aid plan for the struggling economy after supplemental unemployment benefits that supported consumer spending expired.

On Monday, the United States reported 175,663 new virus cases and 1,113 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 22 cents to $45.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 50 cents on Monday to $45.76. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 25 cents to $48.54 per barrel in London. It declined 46 cents the previous session to $48.79.

The dollar advanced to 104.07 yen from Monday's 103.98 yen. The euro edged down to $1.2117 from $1.2120.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and some other countries tempered investor optimism about development of possible vaccines. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon