Wall Street points toward gains ahead of US inflation report

The report “will likely show pricing pressure relief but will not change the Fed from maintaining an aggressive stance,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.5%, while the DAX in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris both rose 0.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% to 3,263.79 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3% to 28,614.63. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 19,326.86.

The Kospi in Seoul soared 2.7% to 2,449.54 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 7,009.70.

India's Sensex gained 0.8% to 60,620.01. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

Fed officials have affirmed support for substantial rate hikes and to keep borrowing costs elevated for long enough to make sure inflation is extinguished.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government is due to report August inflation at the wholesale level.

Investors hope receding inflation pressures might prompt the Fed to back off. Similar hopes earlier were dashed when chair Jerome Powell said in August rates would stay high.

Surveys show traders expect the Fed to raise rates this month for the fifth time this year and by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin. After that, the U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady through the first half of 2023.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.30 to $89.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 99 cents to $87.78 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.35 to $95.39 per barrel in London. It gained $1.16 the previous session to $94.

The dollar eased to 141.94 yen from Monday's 142.73 yen. The euro rose to $1.0183 from $1.0117.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1%. The Dow gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.3%.

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)