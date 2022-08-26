Stocks slip in Europe, US ahead of Fed chair speech

“The Fed could start thinking about a pause in rate hikes, potentially for the end of the year,” Thomas Costerg of Pictet said in a report. “However, it is still too early to talk about rate cuts.”

Global markets have swung between optimism about stronger corporate profits and unease about possible recession risks.

On Thursday, the U.S. government reported the economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. It shrank 0.6% on an annualized basis, the government said, less than the previous 0.9% estimate.

The Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming, which attracts economists from around the world, has been the setting for market-defining announcements in the past.

Investors are hoping for clarity from Powell after a number of Fed officials said they still supported rate hikes despite hopes inflation might be peaking.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.13 to $93.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, advanced $1.26 to $99.75 per barrel in London.

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

