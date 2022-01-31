US futures point lower before Wall Street open

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was flat and Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.3%. The CAC in Paris was down 0.3%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.1% after the government reported December retail sales fell 1% from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4% fall in food purchases.

The Hang Seng gained 1.1% while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2%.

India's Sensex advanced 1.4% while New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $87.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 38 cents to $88.86 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.

The dollar gained to 115.44 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1155 from $1.1146.

Caption A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

