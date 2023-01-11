Wall Street futures inch up ahead of US inflation report

Past rate increases and high inflation have already hurt economic activity around the world, and the Fed has pledged to keep rates high for a while to ensure the job is done on inflation. It doesn’t envision any rate cuts until 2024.

The World Bank said Tuesday the global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year in its annual report.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 rose 0.8% while German's DAX added 0.9%. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.6%.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.0% to finish at 26,446.00. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9% to 7,195.30. South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.7% to 2,255.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 21,436.05, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,123.52.

Shares of Fast Retailing Co., which operates the popular Japanese Uniqlo clothing retailer, rose 1.4% after the company announced that it was raising the salaries of its workers by up to 40%.

Big U.S. companies will begin showing investors later this week how much profit they made during the last three months of 2022. Hot inflation has been squeezing customers’ wallets and raising costs for businesses, threatening their earnings.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude picked up 54 cents to $75.66 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 49 cents to $75.12 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 60 cents to $80.70 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 132.76 Japanese yen from 132.13 yen. The euro was essentially flat at $1.0735.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 1%.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

