Wall Street, global markets bounce back on China's rate cut

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to 3,134.21 after the Chinese central bank reduced its rate on a five-year loan, which would shore up weak housing sales by cutting mortgage costs. The one-year loan rate that affects commercial borrowers was left unchanged.

That suggests Beijing is “trying to keep easing targeted and that we shouldn’t expect large-scale stimulus,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 1.3% to 26,746.24 after Japanese consumer inflation rose to 2.5% in April from the previous month’s 1.3%. It was the first time since 2008 that inflation was above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2% to 20,533.33 and the Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.7% to 2,636.83. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 1% to 7,139.00.

Investors are watching the Federal Reserve for hints of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the U.S. central bank might take more aggressive action if price pressures fail to ease.

Traders also are uneasy about China’s economy following official data that showed factory and consumer activity in April were weaker than forecast after Shanghai and other industrial centers shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

In midday trading, the FTSE in London and Frankfurt's DAX both jumped 1.8%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.4%.

India's Sensex rose 2.2% to 53,950.87. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

Shares of Ross Stores sank more than 23% in premarket after the discount fashion retailer cut its full-year forecast as first-quarter sales and profit fell short of analysts' projections.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude picked up 46 cents to $112.67 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.62 on Thursday to $112.21. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 68 cents to $112.72 per barrel in London. It gained $2.93 the previous session to $112.04.

The dollar edged up to 127.06 yen from Thursday's 127.74 yen. The euro declined to $1.0574 from $1.0598.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 20, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street fell closer to bear territory, China cut a key interest rate and Japanese inflation edged higher. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

