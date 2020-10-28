Global stocks slide amid worries over virus cases, US aid

Few sectors, such as communication and IT services, are gaining amid the outbreaks, deepening the pessimism in Asia. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has left market players wary.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 23,418.51. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,345.26. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,057.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 24,708.80, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,269.24.

India's Sensex slumped 1.6% to 39,888.14, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country approached 8 million. Shares also fell in Taiwan.

Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they're increasingly acknowledging it won't happen anytime soon.

Wall Street's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.62 to $37.95 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.01 to $39.57 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.39 to $40.22 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar weakened to 104.27 Japanese yen from 104.41 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1758, down from $1.1796.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

