Gloria Estefan, Alex Rodriguez mark Latino impact on media

The Paley Center for Media’s tribute to the work of actors, journalists and other notable Latinos begins Wednesday and will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first such event by Paley to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The inaugural celebration will feature “conversations and events that spotlight critically acclaimed, groundbreaking, and culturally influential Hispanic personalities and rising stars who demonstrate the power of the community” and its cultural impact, the center said in its announcement Tuesday.