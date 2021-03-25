GM expands board to 13 with Meg Whitman and NBA's Mark Tatum

There has been an acknowledgment in the U.S. and abroad that white men are overrepresented on the boards of major corporations.

Last year, California became the first state to mandate minimum representation of minorities on the boards of publicly traded companies based there.

In its 2020 report, global recruiting firm Spencer Stuart says among S&P 500 companies, 47% of independent directors are now women, up from 21% in 2010.

In Britain, women now hold more than a third of the seats on the boards of the country's biggest companies, meeting a government target set five years ago, an independent panel reported last month. Women hold 43.8% of the board seats at companies in France’s 40 biggest publicly traded companies, the U.K. panel said. The corresponding number for Norway is 39.5%, Sweden 37.3% and Italy 36.5%.

Earlier this year, Germany’s Cabinet approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards.