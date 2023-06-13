BreakingNews
Tipp City man guilty of involuntary manslaughter; sold drugs to man who died
X

GM, Samsung SDI teaming to build more than $3B EV battery cell plant in Indiana

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
General Motors and Samsung SDI are teaming up to create a more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant in Indiana

General Motors and Samsung SDI have selected New Carlisle as the site of a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in Indiana.

The companies announced in April the joint venture to build the more than $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant without specifying the location.

The plant will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs, Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project is GM’s fourth joint venture battery cell factory. It has announced three others with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. A 900-worker factory near Warren, Ohio, is starting to build cells, while plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lansing, Michigan, are in the works.

The new Indiana plant will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles. The facility will have more than 30 GWh of capacity once finished.

GM has five plants in Indiana with more than 5,700 employees. It has stated a goal to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.

Construction on the new plant is expected to start within the next year, supporting more than 1,000 jobs during the build. The companies plan to start production in New Carlisle in 2026.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street rises more as inflation keeps cooling
2
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle...
3
Bunge to buy Viterra in $18 billion deal that would create an...
4
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
5
US lawmakers ask Biden Administration to punish South Africa for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top