GM says production starts on replacement batteries for Bolts

GM and LG have been looking into how to fix the batteries.

“We absolutely have figured out how these defects happened ... to make sure that they can’t happen going forward, and that’s what started our production up again,” Tim Grewe, GM’s director of battery cell engineering, told reporters Monday.

Grewe said the company’s goal in rebuilding customer confidence is to “statistically prove that none of these defects can get out of our factories.”

For the recall, customers will be ranked according to where their battery was made and their recharging style. Owners who usually run their batteries nearly to zero power before recharging raise the risk of a fire, company officials said.

GM shut down its Orion plant where Bolts are manufactured through the week of Oct. 11. It gave no update for resuming production there.

The recall is a hitch in GM’s push to sell more electric cars and eventually sell only emissions-free vehicles. And, along with recalls involving Ford, BMW and Hyundai, it has raised safety questions about lithium-ion batteries that are used in nearly all electric vehicles.

GM issued the first Bolt recall last November after getting reports of fires, one of which spread to a house.