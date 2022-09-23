GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

“This is great news for our individual plant because we’re going to get a new product,” said worker Kim Hunter Jones of Adrian, Michigan. But she’s concerned about workers at other GM engine and transmission plants that don’t yet have assurances that they’ll build electric vehicle components.

GM says the factory will continue to make transmissions for internal combustion vehicles, along with electric drive units. Eventually the plant will make only EV components, but when that happens depends on sales.

Renovation work on the plant will begin this month.

Electric drive units take power from the batteries and convert it to motion at the wheels, GM said.

The 2.8 million-square-foot Toledo plant, built in 1956, will make drive units for future electric trucks including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, along with GMC Hummer EVs.

GM CEO Mary Barra has pledged to unseat Tesla as the top seller of EVs by the middle of this decade.