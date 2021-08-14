Goal feast for fans as Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool win in EPL

Liverpool was the other expected title challenger to begin its league campaign and Mohamed Salah set up two goals before scoring himself — the fifth straight season he has netted in the opening round — in a 3-0 win at promoted Norwich.

There were also wins for promoted team Watford and Everton, who beat Aston Villa 3-2 and Southampton 3-1 respectively, and Leicester, which defeated Wolverhampton 1-0 thanks to a goal by 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

Aside from Liverpool, the only away winner was Brighton, which came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

The British government lifted social-distancing measures on July 19, paving the way for clubs to allow fans back in force after they were shut down for almost the entirety of last season and the end of the 2019-20 season. Capacities aren’t quite at their maximum, though, because certain areas of stadiums have limited access around players and officials.

Manchester City, the reigning champion, begins the defense of its title at Tottenham on Sunday.

FERNANDES HAT TRICK

On a day when Jadon Sancho made his debut for Man United off the bench and Raphael Varane was presented as the club's second big signing, a packed crowd at Old Trafford was treated to a midfield clinic by United's two most high-profile players.

Pogba has again been linked with a move away from United during the offseason but he was laughing and joking around after the final whistle after collecting more assists in one game than he managed in the entire 2020-21 campaign. Fernandes was the beneficiary with his first hat trick in English soccer — and none of the goals coming from the penalty spot this time.

Fernandes ran onto Pogba's clipped pass for United’s 30th-minute opener and, after Luke Ayling equalized for Leeds with a long-range strike in the 49th, Pogba played in Mason Greenwood for an angled shot that regained the lead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes ran onto another through ball from Pogba before cutting inside and driving in a low effort that just went over the line before being cleared away by Ayling.

Fernandes completed his hat trick by running onto a long pass by Victor Lindelof and rifling a shot high into the net, before Pogba made it four assists for the match by providing the cross that Fred swept home in the 68th.

CHELSEA CRUISES

Chelsea is looking to follow up winning the Champions League title with capturing another Premier League trophy and the team didn't need new signing Romelu Lukaku to overpower Palace.

Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by U.S. forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The victory came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.

It was a sobering result for Palace's newly hired manager, former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who was taking charge of a competitive game for the first time in English soccer.

SALAH STREAK

Mohamed Salah just loves the first round of a Premier League season.

The Egypt forward set up two goals and scored himself for a fifth straight year in the opening round of a season, the first player to do so.

Diogo Jota and the player who replaced him in the 61st minute, Roberto Firmino, scored from passes from Salah before the latter curled a shot high into the net for a record-breaking strike.

Virgil Van Dijk completed 90 minutes in his first competitive match in 10 months after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Caption Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Chelsea players celebrate after teammate Trevoh Chalobah scored their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Tess Derry/PA via AP) Credit: Tess Derry Credit: Tess Derry

Caption Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Everton players celebrate in front of fans after Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their side's second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) Credit: Bradley Collyer Credit: Bradley Collyer