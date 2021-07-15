Goalie Ben Bishop to be available in Seattle expansion draft

The move, which the team confirmed Thursday, allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken. Jake Oettinger, the 22-year old who is considered the Stars' goalie of the future, is exempt from the expansion draft because he is still on his entry-level contract.

Any player with a no-movement clause must be protected from the expansion draft unless he waives it. Buffalo's Jeff Skinner is among the players who have agreed to waive that clause and be exposed to Seattle, while Minnesota bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise and Florida bought out Keith Yandle — all players with no-movement protection in their contracts.