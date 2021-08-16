Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches 'The Call In' book club

“She is such an incredible person and whatever it is she's writing will be worth everyone reading,” Rapinoe said during a recent telephone interview.

Rapinoe is still recovering from the summer Olympics in Tokyo, where the U.S. women's soccer team received a bronze medal, and understandably has had little time or energy for reading. She says she has made several choices for her online book club, sponsored by Literati, a subscription book company that also has teamed with Roxane Gay and Steph Curry among others.