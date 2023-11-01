BreakingNews
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

Goaltender Hart leaves Flyers game early with "mid-body" injury

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 55 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven previous starts as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net seven minutes into a tie game with Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. More than two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers' training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice under his own power.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Countries at a UK summit pledge to tackle AI's potentially...
2
Crowds gather near state funeral home as China's former Premier Li...
3
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83
4
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he...
5
The woman accused of killing pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top