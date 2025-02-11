Goaltending depth is a 'luxury' for the US that could come up big at the 2026 Milan Olympics

Swayman is one of those great goalies — too many for USA Hockey to choose them all for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the kind of embarrassment of riches that gives the U.S. a legitimate chance to win gold at the 2026 Milan Olympics. The depth is so strong with Connor Hellebuyck at the top and Jake Oettinger also in the tournament that Swayman might not even dress and an elite goaltender like Thatcher Demko didn't make the cut.

“We feel pretty spoiled right now with the level that the goaltending is at in the United States,” general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday. “You need good goaltending to win — great goaltending — and we have a lot of different options. That’s a luxury. We feel very fortunate.”

Top center Jack Eichel called it a “good problem to have” for coach Mike Sullivan and his staff to choose who goes in net. Sullivan won't say, though Hellebuyck is on track to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender for the third time in six seasons and figures to get the nod.

Hellebuyck said playing for the U.S. is something that has largely escaped him throughout his career.

“The NHL wasn’t allowed to go to the last Olympics, so we missed that opportunity,” he said. “Then you never know, are you going to get another shot? And you’ve got to stay in your prime for when that opportunity comes.”

The reality is Hellebuyck, Oettinger, Swayman and Demko are all in their primes. Any of them could be the guy in Milan.

“It’s pretty incredible,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. “Playing against them, it’s nice to be on the other side now. But I think goaltending, it’s definitely an advantage that every team wants, whether it’s international tournaments, Olympics or just in the NHL. But I feel like we’re pretty fortunate to have three guys that are some of the best in the league.”

That's not by accident. USA Hockey started the Warren Strelow Goalie Mentor Program in 2008 and has devoted resources to catching up to Canada, Russia, Finland, Sweden and other countries at the sport's most important position.

“I grew up in USA Hockey did the Strelow and all those goaltending camps, and they always prided themselves on wanting to be the No. 1 country for goaltending,” said Oettinger, who helped the Dallas Stars reach the Western Conference final last year. “I know all the stuff I did with them helped me be here and the development process that I went through with USA Hockey has helped me separate myself and put me in the position I’m in now.”

Swayman, in his first season as the unquestioned starter for the Boston Bruins, said the aim is for 51% of NHL goaltenders to be from the U.S. Of the 92 who have appeared in a game this season, just 19 are American, just over 20%.

But that group includes some of the best around, beyond Hellebuyck, Oettinger and Swayman. Dustin Wolf is a big reason Calgary is a contender, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have Toronto squarely in the mix and Charlie Lindgren is coming off carrying Washington into the playoffs last year.

Hellebuyck is the shining example, though, helping Winnipeg soar to the top of the NHL standings and sitting on pace to break the single-season wins record.

“I don’t want to get his ego too high, but I just think his mind to be able to think the game and constantly learning, I think that’s one of the biggest aspects,” Jets and U.S. teammate Kyle Connor said. “He’s never satisfied and just seems so calm in net and is just a great presence. That mentality of just wanting to be the best and pushing yourself every day, it’s fun to watch.”

Swayman wasn't even born yet the last time the U.S. won an international tournament with the NHL's best players, the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, so he's too young to have watched Mike Richter and goalies of that ilk. But at 26 he's already conscious of being responsible for keeping the standard high.

“It’s my job and it’s obviously Hellebuyck’s job and Oettinger’s job to continue that for the next generation of goalies,” Swayman said. “I know how inspiring it was to me for me to watch Jonathan Quick and Ryan Miller and guys that have really paved the way for us goalies from the U.S. to make noise in the NHL and on the global stage.”

It's scary to think these goalies might just be on the leading edge of crease dominance for the U.S.

“I know we all take a lot of pride in that,” Oettinger said. “Hopefully we can continue to put great goalies in the NHL and I think the future is just getting better and better.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP