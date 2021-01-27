Gobert shines as Utah Jazz rally past New York Knicks 108-94

Utah endured a cold spell on offense during the first quarter. The Jazz missed 12 of their first 14 shots and shot 2 of 13 from the perimeter during the period. They made only six baskets in the first 12 minutes.

Rivers scored 18 of New York’s first 21 points in the second quarter. His flurry of baskets stopped a Jazz rally. After Utah cut the deficit to 36-32 on back-to-back layups from Joe Ingles and Gobert, Rivers made three 3-pointers to fuel a 12-2 run that extended the Knicks’ lead to 48-34 midway through the quarter.

Rivers went 10 of 10 from the field during the first half, including five 3-pointers.

Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic rallied the Jazz, combining for 22 points during the third quarter. Conley made four baskets, assisted on a pair, and hit four free throws during the quarter. Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Alec Burks made his second start of the season and his Knicks career. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Rivers went 0 of 4 from the field after halftime. ... New York held Utah to two fast-break points.

Jazz: Mitchell, Conley, and Bogdanovic combined to go 1 of 19 from the field in the first half. … Utah finished with just six turnovers. … Mitchell finished with a season-high eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Jazz: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

___

