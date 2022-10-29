Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers' winless start with 111-102 win

The Lakers also tied a season-high with 22 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Timberwolves.

Without Davis, Minnesota used its twin towers of Gobert and Towns inside. Damian Jones started for Davis, but Gobert had his way early with six points and four rebounds as the Timberwolves built a nine-point advantage in the first quarter.

With its focus inside, Minnesota scored 46 points in the paint for the game.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Coach Darvin Ham said Davis woke up Friday with the low back tightness and the team decided to take a cautious approach. Ham was hopeful Davis will be able to play when the team returns home and hosts Denver on Sunday. Friday was the first missed game of the season for Davis, who is averaging 24 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. ... Westbrook passed Robert Parish for 29th on the all-time scoring list with 23,335 points on a second-quarter free throw. ... Los Angeles had a season-high 55 rebounds, including a season-high 12 offensive boards.

Timberwolves: G Jordan McLaughlin was held out with right heel soreness. F Kyle Anderson missed his fourth straight game with back spasms. ... G Austin Rivers returned after missing two games with right hip soreness. Rivers was the backup point guard with McLaughlin out. ... Minnesota had a season-high 13 steals and eight blocks.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Denver on Sunday.

Timberwolves: At San Antonio on Sunday.

