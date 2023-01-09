Goffin beats big-serving Bublik in Auckland

“I broke him three or four times. It was not easy, especially in the second when he started to hit the ball and be more aggressive to be a break down. To finish with a break at 6-4, I’m very happy.”

Goffin first broke Bublik for 4-3 in the first set, finishing the game with an neatly-placed inside-out forehand into an open court.

Bublik then broke Goffin in the third game of the second set but Goffin broke back to level the set at 3-3. Goffin went up 5-3 with another break and served for the set but Bublik gave himself two break points and converted the second.

Bublik was 30-0 up at the start of the 10th game but Goffin fought back to break again and take the match in 1 hour, 13 seconds.

“He started to hit the ball really well and he’s very dangerous when he’s relaxed and 3-1 up,” Goffin said. “That was a crucial game (at 3-3) to win the match.”

Goffin believes he took some momentum out of the recent United Cup in Australia, though Belgium didn’t fare well at the tournament.

“I had two very tough matches playing for my country,” he said. “It was not easy. I played some good matches there and I think I’m ready for this tournament. It’s a good start with a first win here and I’m happy, so let’s keep it rolling.”

Earlier, Constant Lestienne of France beat Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-1, 6-3.

