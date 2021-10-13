Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday

Kapler said that Logan Webb will get the start. The 24-year-old right-hander will be the youngest Giants pitcher to start a deciding game.

Webb will make his fifth start this season against the Dodgers. He threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, struck out 10 and allowed only five hits in San Francisco's 4-0 victory last Friday in Game 1.

“I don’t think we’re going to spend a lot of time dissecting as a team this game. I think we’re going to get on the plane, have an off day, a real off day,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We’ll schedule our workout for a little bit later. We’ll start getting ready for Game 5.

“I’m sure it will be a lively atmosphere. It’s going to be nice to get back to Oracle and have the support of our fans. And, yeah, we’re looking forward to it," he said.

Roberts said before Tuesday's game that Julio Urías will get the call in the deciding game. Urías, who led the majors in victories and was the Dodgers' first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014, will be facing San Francisco for the seventh time this year. The left-hander allowed one run on three hits in five innings in the Dodgers' 9-2 victory in Game 2 last Saturday.

The Giants, who won 107 games during the regular season, took 10 of the 19 regular-season meetings. That one-win edge ended up giving San Francisco its first NL West title since 2012 over the wild-card Dodgers, who won 106.

These two franchises that began meeting up in 1884 share a bond in these deciding games -- much to the Giants’ delight.

Thomson connected for one of the most famous home runs in baseball history, a three-run drive in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the New York Giants over Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-4 at the Polo Grounds in 1951.

The longtime rivalry had moved from the East Coast to the West Coast when they met again in 1962 in a best-of-three matchup for the NL pennant. San Francisco beat Sandy Koufax in the opener, then lost to Los Angeles to set up another Game 3. Giants great Willie Mays delivered a key hit during a four-run rally in the ninth inning in a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium.

At this point, they’ve each won 109 times this season. Now, it's down to one game once more.

“I think it’s only fitting,” Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler said.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts signals for a pitching change as he walks to the mound to pull starting pitcher Walker Buehler during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler sits in the dugout before Game 4 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner holds a bat during batting practice before Game 4 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez