Golden Globes nominations Wednesday could belong to Netflix

Also widely expected to be nominated Wednesday are Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland,” with Frances McDormand; Regina King's directorial debut “One Night in Miami”; and George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” with Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman all but assured of nods.

The Globes' splitting of nominees between drama and comedy/musical could also mean one wildcard of the season — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — may emerge. The film could be nominated for best feature, comedy or musical, along with acting nods for Sacha Baron Cohen (also a contender for his supporting performance in “The Trial of the Chicago 7") and Maria Bakalova. Also of note in the category: the “Hamilton” film, ineligible for the Academy Awards, is a likely nominee at the Globes.

In the television categories, expect “The Mandalorian,” “The Queen's Gambit,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Ted Lasso” and the final season of “Schitt's Creek” to be in the mix.

The HFPA has yet to announce what form its awards ceremony — typically a bubby dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will take this year. In August, the group's president, Lorenzo Soria, died at age 68. He was replaced by Ali Sar.

This year's Globes were postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic and to adjust to the delayed Oscars. Those are set for April 25. Last year's Golden Globes culminated in awards for "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." The telecast, hosted by Ricky Gervais, couldn't buck the overall ratings trend for awards shows, drawing an average of 18.3 million viewers, down 2% from the previous year.

This image released by Netflix shows Sacha Baron Cohen, center left, and Jeremy Strong in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise Credit: Niko Tavernise

This image released by Amazon Studios shows, from right, Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge in a scene from "One Night in Miami." (Patti Perret/Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Patti Perret Credit: Patti Perret