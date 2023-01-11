Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience

After a diversity and ethics scandal caused NBC to take the Globes off the air last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's attempted comeback didn't gain back viewers and instead may have lost them. The 2021 edition, held bicoastally during the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million. The pre-pandemic 2020 Globes drew an audience of 18.4 million.

There were several differences in the broadcast this year. NBC moved the show from its traditional Sunday slot to Tuesday. That meant no competition from the NFL but also no football lead-in. The awards were also live streamed on Peacock for the first time. (Digital viewership wasn't released Wednesday.)