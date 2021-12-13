Golden Globes to announce noms to a skeptical Hollywood

But the Globes, even though NBC won't be airing its annual show, have declined to sit out the season entirely. The press association believes it has made the necessary reforms. "HFPA 2.0," recently elected president Helen Hoehne said. Since being engulfed by backlash earlier this year, the group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year — though ratings for it, like all award shows, have fallen sharply in recent years. The Globes also normally serve as a useful promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December.

NBC, the Globes' longtime telecaster, in May said it won't air the 2022 Globes because "change of this magnitude takes time and work."

The Globes have nevertheless set a date of January 9 to name winners. The HFPA hasn't shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.