Golden Globes to be held bicoastally, with Fey in New York

Fey and Poehler, who previously hosted the Globes together, had previously been set to emcee again. This time, though, they will do so from across the country from one another. Fey will host from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual home, the Beverly Hilton. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

On Wednesday morning, Globes nominations will be announce d. The telecast, on NBC, has already been postponed about two months due to the pandemic and the Academy Awards' delayed timetable. The Globes are scheduled to take place Feb. 28.