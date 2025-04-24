Golden State's Butler ruled out with pelvis contusion after fall on foul by Rockets' Thompson

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

The team announced his injury and said that he wouldn't return.

Butler, who had three points and two rebounds before leaving, had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State's 95-85 win in Game 1.

The Warriors also said that Brandin Podziemski was questionable to return after leaving in the first quarter with a stomach ailment. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he was struggling with a stomach problem because of something he ate.

