'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity.

Friends and colleagues mourned Banes on Tuesday on Twitter.

"Just busted," singer Jill Sobule tweeted. "Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many."

Actor Seth McFarlane said he was deeply saddened at the death of Banes, whom he worked with on his TV series "The Orville."

“Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us," McFarlane tweeted.

Police have made no arrests.