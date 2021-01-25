Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; Alabama cracks top 10

Mark Few's Bulldogs earned 61 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25, while Scott Drew's Bears claimed the other three. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 10 polls this season.

Villanova remained third followed by Michigan, with the Wolverines cracking the top five for a second straight season under Juwan Howard after being unranked earlier in the year. Michigan's rise comes after the school announced a two-week pause in all sports activities due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.