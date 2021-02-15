Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23

Coach Mark Few's Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's latest AP Top 25, while Scott Drew's Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season and also headlined Saturday's initial rankings for the committee that will select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Next came three straight Big Ten teams, starting with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in their same positions from last week, followed by Illinois in its return to the top 5 for the second time this season.