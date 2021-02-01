X

Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dunks against Pepperdine forward Jan Zidek, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dunks against Pepperdine forward Jan Zidek, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Nation & World | 39 minutes ago
By JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007-08.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Baylor's MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making a basket and being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making a basket and being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: Chuck Burton

Credit: Chuck Burton

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon (11) dribbles against Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon (11) dribbles against Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Credit: Garett Fisbeck

Credit: Garett Fisbeck

FILE - Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, top, drives to the basket against Indiana State during an NCAA college basketball game in Terre Haute, Ind., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Drake is 15-0 for its best start in program history. Hemphill is Drake's leading scorer at 14.7 points per game.(Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP, File)
FILE - Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, top, drives to the basket against Indiana State during an NCAA college basketball game in Terre Haute, Ind., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Drake is 15-0 for its best start in program history. Hemphill is Drake's leading scorer at 14.7 points per game.(Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP, File)

Credit: Joseph C. Garza

Credit: Joseph C. Garza

Baylor's Davion Mitchell (45) drives past Auburn's Babatunde Akingbola (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baylor's Davion Mitchell (45) drives past Auburn's Babatunde Akingbola (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Credit: Chuck Burton

Credit: Chuck Burton

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.