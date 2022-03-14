Gonzaga lands at No. 1, top seeds are 1-4 in final AP poll

The Bulldogs begin their quest for that elusive national tile on Thursday against Georgia State in Portland, Oregon, where they should have a hefty fan advantage. They would face Boise State or Memphis in the West Region's second round.

“It's a fool's errand to look down the road. There's so many good teams,” Few said. “We just finished a two-game tournament and that's what this is: a two-game tournament. You don't win the first one, you don't get the second one.”

The top four teams in the final AP Top 25 landed on the top four seed lines of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona, which got the other seven first-place votes to finish second, will open against the play-in winner between Wright State and Bryant in the South Region. The Wildcats were followed by at No. 3 by Kansas, the top team in the Midwest, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which landed on the top seed line in the East Region.

The Jayhawks play the Texas Southern-Texas A&M Corpus Christi winner while the Bears open against Norfolk State.

The biggest departure between the bracket and the final poll came with SEC Tournament champ Tennessee, which landed at fifth in the AP Top 25. The Vols didn't get the same kind of support from the selection committee, earning the third seed in the South Region and a tough potential road through Arizona and No. 2 seed Villanova to reach the Final Four.

“Wherever they put us, we’ll go. Got to be ready to play, and again,” Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. “Just I’m happy for our guys, and we’ll see what happens going forward. We have a new season starting again. We have to be ready.”

BEST OF THE REST

Villanova was sixth in the final Top 25, followed by Kentucky, Auburn and Duke — all of them No. 2 seeds in the NCAA tourney — with Purdue rounding out the top 10. The Boilermakers earned the No. 3 seed in the East Region.

UCLA was 11th and Texas Tech was No. 12. They were followed by Providence and Wisconsin, each of which was left off one of the Top 25 ballots, with Houston coming in at No. 15. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa was 16th with Arkansas, Saint Mary's, Illinois and Murray State rounding out the top 20. UConn, Southern California, Boise State, Colorado State and Texas finished out the final Top 25 of the college basketball season.

POLE-RIZING PREDICTIONS

No team has been No. 1 in the final Top 25 and gone on to win the national championship since Kentucky in 2012, but that doesn't mean it isn't a good barometer for who to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Each of the last six national champions finished among the top six in the final poll, including Baylor, which was third last season.

In fact, the lowest ranked team to win the title in at least 20 years was UConn, which was 18th in the 2014 final poll.

UP AND DOWN, IN AND OUT

Iowa was the biggest mover, climbing eight spots to No. 16, while Auburn slid four spots to No. 8. The only newcomer was Boise State at No. 23 while North Carolina fell out after losing to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 tied for the most teams in the final Top 25 with four apiece, while the Pac 12 and Big East each had three. The West Coast and Mountain West conferences each had two teams while the once-mighty ACC had only Duke — the same number of teams as the Ohio Valley (Murray State) and American (Houston) conferences.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) celebrates after a play against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Caption Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) celebrates after a play against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Baylor head coach Scott Drew catches a ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Baylor head coach Scott Drew catches a ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel