Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says

Unapproved drones have become a problem for various sports leagues. There was a stoppage during the AFC championship game in Baltimore last January because a drone violated the restricted airspace. Another game in Baltimore in November 2023 was delayed twice because of a drone.

The NFL said there were 2,845 drone flights into restricted air space during games in 2023. That number was up from 2,537 in 2022.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits drones from flying within 3 nautical miles — about 3.45 miles — of stadiums during major sporting events with a seating capacity of 30,000 or more. The ban starts one hour before the scheduled time of a game or event and extends until one hour after it ends.

The FAA banned drones within a radius of 30 nautical miles — about 35 miles — of Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl last February.

