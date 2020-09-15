Google exec on hot seat in Congress over advertising power

Google has denied the claims and insisted that it never ranks search results to manipulate political views.

The company has acknowledged that it’s been in discussions with the Justice Department as well as state attorneys general, without elaborating on the nature of the talks. A bipartisan coalition of 50 U.S. states and territories, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced a year ago that they were investigating Google’s business practices, citing “potential monopolistic behavior.”

The issue of perceived bias by Google against conservatives also arose at Tuesday’s hearing. Subcommittee chairman Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and other Republicans raised an instance in which Google warned the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization, that its news website could be banned from making money from Google’s ad platform because of remarks in the site’s comment section that Google considered racist.

Lee told Harrison that Google was applying a double standard in its treatment of the Federalist web site, by invoking free-speech legal protections that shield it from liability for users’ offensive comments. “This is how a company acts when it senses, perhaps correctly, that it doesn’t have competition,” Lee said.

But mostly the senators homed in on Google’s position in advertising as they questioned Harrison. In the “ad tech” marketplace bringing together Google and a huge universe of advertisers and publishers, the company controls access to the advertisers that put ads on its dominant search platform. Google also runs the auction process for advertisers to get ads onto a publisher’s site. In addition, Google owns Android, which is the world’s largest mobile operating system, email systems, video service YouTube and mapping services, which provide it with users’ data that it can deploy in the advertising process.

“This looks like monopoly upon monopoly,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who is a leading critic of Big Tech.

Klobuchar cited research showing that Google may be taking between 30% and 70% of every ad dollar spent by advertisers using its services — money that critics say should go to publishers that produce content and run the ads, such as newspapers.

Google, whose parent is Alphabet Inc., controls about 90% of web searches. Google has long argued that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.

Harrison said that Google shares the majority of its “ad tech” revenue with publishers.

He rejected even the lawmakers’ assertion that Google is dominant, saying that market dominance suggests abuse, which is foreign to the company. He reeled off names of competitors in “ad tech” business: Adobe, Amazon, AT&T, Comcast, Facebook, News Corp., Oracle and Verizon.

“We know that we’re popular,” Harrison said. “But we don’t agree that we’re dominant.” Consumers have “tons of choices,” he said.

Harrison noted that online advertising prices in the U.S. have fallen more than 40% since 2010, according to Federal Reserve data. Last year, Google’s search and advertising tools generated $385 billion in economic activity for U.S. businesses, he said.

Donald Harrison, President of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development for Google, testifies via video conference during a Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer rights hearing to examine whether Google harmed competition in online advertising, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

