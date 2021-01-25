Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress

Google said it was releasing new data on one proposed technology, which does away with “individual identifiers" and instead groups users into large demographic flocks.

The technique hides individual users in the online crowd and keeps a person's web history private on a device's browser. Tests results showed it can be an effective replacement for third party cookies, and advertisers can expect to see “at least 95% of the conversions per dollar spent when compared to cookie-based advertising," Bindra said.

Conversions are actions users take when they see an ad, such as clicking to make a purchase or watch a video. Advertisers will be able to test out the system for themselves in the coming months.

Marketers for an Open Web, a U.K. industry lobbying group, said Google’s announcement did nothing to ease concerns voiced by the ad industry and regulators and questioned whether the company’s data showed what it claimed.

Google's plan has drawn scrutiny from Britain’s competition watchdog, which this month opened an investigation into whether it could undermine online ad competition and entrench Google's dominant position in the digital advertising industry.

U.S. officials are also challenging Google's behavior. A group of states filed a lawsuit against the company last month accusing it of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online ad industry.