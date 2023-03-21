Google suspends Chinese shopping app amid security concerns

Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter.

The suspension of the Pinduoduo app –- mainly used in China –- comes amid heightened U.S.-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some U.S. lawmakers say could be a national security threat. They allege that such apps could be used to spy on American users.