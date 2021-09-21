Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition

The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated.

While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10, the commitment by the company to further invest in New York City real estate was trumpeted both by Gov. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, who called it "one of the shots in the arm we need as part of our comeback."