Google vows no new user tracking in Chrome to sell ads

Temkin said the company continues to get questions on whether it will join others in the ad tech industry that plan to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers.

“Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products," he said.

Google plans to roll out the changes, dubbed “privacy sandbox," by next year. However, Google's proposals have drawn criticism from smaller players in the online ad industry as well as scrutiny from U.K. regulators over concerns that it will will add to the tech giant's already dominant power in online advertising.

Chrome is the world’s dominant web browser, and many rival browsers like Microsoft’s Edge are based on Google’s Chromium technology.

Even though the changes are aimed at tightening up on privacy, Google will still be able to track users of its own services, said James Rosewell, CEO of Marketers for an Open Web, a group of media and advertising companies lobbying against the changes.

“What they’re not saying is that ‘people are logged into our products all the time’" and give consent to be tracked when they Search, Maps, Gmail or YouTube, Rosewell said. "What they’re not saying is ‘we’re going to stop all of that’.”

Google's changes might not have a big impact on Facebook, the only other big player in the digital ad business, but Rosewell said it would squeeze out the small set of online advertising companies that compete for the sliver of online ad business left behind by the two tech giants.

If these smaller ad companies are edged out, it could mean higher prices for online ads because Google "is the only game in town” for search advertising, Rosewell said.