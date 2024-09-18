Google wins legal bid to overturn 1.5 billion euro antitrust fine in EU digital ad case

“The General Court annuls the Commission’s decision in its entirety,” the court said in a press release.

The commission's ruling applied to a narrow portion of Google’s ad business: ads that the U.S. tech giant sold next to Google search results on third-party websites.

Regulators had accused Google of inserting exclusivity clauses in its contracts that barred these websites from running similarly placed ads sold by Google’s rivals. The commission said when it issued the penalty that Google's behavior resulted in advertisers and website owners having less choice and likely facing higher prices that would be passed on to consumers.

But the General Court said the commission “committed errors” when it assessed those clauses. The commission failed to demonstrate that Google's contracts deterred innovation, harmed consumers or helped the company hold on to and strengthen its dominant position in national online search advertising markets, it court said.

The ruling can be appealed, but only on points of law, to the Court of Justice, the bloc's top court.