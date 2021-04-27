Google's Q1 ad sales surge 32%, Alphabet profit doubles

The resurgence enabled Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc., to easily surpass the analyst estimates that help set investor expectations.

Alphabet earned $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, more than double what it reported the same time last year. The profit was inflated by an accounting change of $650 million, or 97 cents per share.

Total revenue, which also includes Google’s cloud-hosting service and device sales, climbed 34% from last year.

Analysts had projected earnings of $15.76 per share on revenue of $51.5 billion, according to FactSet. The performance pleased investors, who drove up Alphabet’s stock by 4% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

Aside from the one-quarter downturn in ad revenue, Google has mostly thrived throughout the pandemic as people become more dependent on its services -- a phenomenon that has strengthened other technology stalwarts such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix.

Alphabet’s stock is trading above $2,300, nearly doubling since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, leaving the company with a market value of nearly $1.6 trillion.

Google’s critics contend much of its success has come through anti-competitive practices tied to the dominance of its search engine, which has become the de facto gateway into the digital world. Those complaints culminated in a series of lawsuits filed by U.S. regulators last year in cases aimed at reining in Google’s ability to expand, if not forcing a break of its services.

But the main lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department isn’t scheduled to go to trial until September 2023, leaving Google ample time to extend its tentacles even further while fighting a case that it contends is unfounded.

Google's YouTube video site remains one of the company's fastest rising stars, with ad revenue increasing 49% from last year to $6 billion. The company's cloud-computing service is also rapidly expanding; its revenue shot up 46% from last year.