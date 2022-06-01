GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses key ballot ruling

Johnson asked the appeals court to overrule the canvassers and put him on the ballot. He said he would meet the signature threshold if the state elections bureau would examine each petition line by line.

“The board ... had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion.

Five other Republican candidates landed a ballot spot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, who was head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.