GOP captures second Democratic US House seat in California

Republicans set out this year to reclaim at least some of the seats lost two years ago.

They have recaptured two, with wins by Steel and Kim, and are leading in two others: the Central Valley’s 21st District, where Republican former Rep. David Valadao was ahead of Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, and the 25th District north of Los Angeles, where Republican Rep. Mike Garcia was in a back-and-forth fight with Democrat Christy Smith.

Republicans also held the open 50th District seat anchored in San Diego County, which former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa will represent after winning his comeback bid two years after deciding not to seek reelection in a neighboring district that has become more Democratic. The 50th District has a nearly 10-point GOP registration edge. The seat was vacated earlier this year by Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter after he pleaded guilty to a federal corruption charge.

The wins by Kim and Steel mark a surprising turnaround in a state where Democrats hold every statewide office, have commanding majorities in the Legislature and congressional delegation, and a nearly 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans in registered voters.

Kim, 58, overcame a Democratic registration edge in the district, which also includes slices of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, and surmounted widespread distaste for Trump.

In the campaign, Kim depicted Cisneros as subservient to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Cisneros, a Navy veteran and $266 million lottery jackpot winner who founded a charitable foundation with his wife, promoted his efforts to protect health care.