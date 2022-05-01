GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Hutchinson, a two-term Republican governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term, said it was time for the national GOP to move on from Trump in regards to the candidates he's endorsing in 2022 as well as “the direction he wants to take our country.”

Asked on CNN's “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”