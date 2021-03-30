GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates

On the other end of the spectrum, Michigan has seen a steep rise in cases. That prompted Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to ask whether the White House has considered surging additional vaccines to states with rapidly increasing infection rates.

Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, replied that officials are “thinking through how to address hot spots.” He promised to do everything to support Michigan in its “difficult situation.”

Staying the course is a “tough message” to communicate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged.

“It’s important for people to hear that we’re still in a war with this virus, and people still need to be vigilant in order to return to normal," Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

As more vaccines are deployed — with the nation on track to deliver 200 million doses overall by Wednesday — whether to enforce the wearing of masks has become the latest partisan focal point in the battle against the virus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey intends for her state’s mask mandate to end on April 9 as planned, though she urged people to wear masks as a matter of personal responsibility.

"We have made progress, and we are moving towards personal responsibility and common sense, not endless government mandates,” said Gina Maiola, Ivey's spokeswoman.

The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate voted Monday to rescind its mandatory mask policy, and the House speaker made the same move on his own authority.

That action comes on the heels of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's move last week to lift remaining restrictions to curb the virus. The Republican's executive order allows businesses to enforce mask mandates and distancing requirements if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said he would appeal to his GOP counterpart in neighboring Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb, to reconsider dropping the state’s mask mandate.

“My hope is he hears the president's call,” Beshear said.

Oregon has one of the country’s strictest mask requirements. Even high school athletes must wear them while running races.

Competitors in a race in Eugene, famed as a running mecca, have had to wear masks because the state has mandated masks be worn during all practices and competitions for high school sports, the local Register Guard newspaper reported.

A handful of coaches from across the state petitioned Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority last month to make cross country exempt from the mask mandate. The appeal was denied.

“I’ve told my team to run at an effort that allows you to keep your mask on,” Sheldon High School coach Ian Dobson said. "The rules are the rules. It’s a horrible message to send if we say don’t follow the rules.

"The other side to that — I think it’s a stupid rule.”

Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner under former President Donald Trump, said a surge of cases hitting Europe does not mean that a similar spike in infections will also happen in the U.S.

“Everything that happened in Europe eventually happened here. Now I think the tables have turned. We’re ahead of Europe,” Gottlieb told CNBC, citing higher immunity in the United States due to vaccinations and previous infections. He is a board member of Pfizer, which makes a COVID-19 vaccine.

Spain on Tuesday changed its mask-wearing policy to make them mandatory in all outdoor activities, including during exercise, in swimming polls or on beaches. Masks were already mandatory in all public spaces, including outdoors, when people could not maintain a distance of at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) between them.

___

This version corrects that Holcomb is governor of Indiana.

___

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon. Associated Press writers Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington; Jamie Stengle in Little Rock, Arkansas; Zeke Miller in Washington and Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky.

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, an usher holds a sign to remind fans to wear masks during a spring training baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottdale, Ariz. The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate voted Monday, March 29, to rescind its mandatory mask policy, and the House speaker made the same move on his own authority. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, UM-Flint nursing student Michaela Dimello gives Burton resident John Ray his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Bishop Airport in Flint, Mich. The Genesee County Health Department continues to facilitate the vaccination of local residents. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May