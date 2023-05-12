GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation

Bragg had sued to halt Jordan's subpoena of Pomerantz, but last month agreed to Pomerantz's testimony after a delay and a condition that lawyers from the prosecutor's office be present. The committee has said it would have allowed the district attorney's lawyers even without the agreement.

Republicans have defended Trump as he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 White House campaign. GOP lawmakers have decried Bragg's investigation as a "political persecution."

Pomerantz also is allowed to refuse to answer certain questions that touch on legal privilege and ethical obligations, but Jordan can rule on those assertions on a case-by-case basis.

Pomerantz recently wrote a book about his work pursuing Trump and discussed the investigation in interviews on “60 Minutes” and other shows. But Issa said he was not answering questions even on previous statements he had made.

Issa suggested that the fight over Pomerantz's cooperation may return to the legal system, saying it would be “for the court to decide when we object to his failure to answer any questions.”