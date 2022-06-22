GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.