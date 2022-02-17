GOP leader McCarthy backs primary bid vs. Trump foe Cheney

McCarthy is determined to win back control of the House in this fall's midterm elections, but Republicans are desperate for Trump's backing for candidates in many regions where the former president retains enormous hold over the party faithful, who tend to dominate voting in primary contests.

The GOP leader's backing of Harriet Hageman for the at-large seat in Wyoming is certain to please Trump, who is just as determined to rid the party of Cheney and others critical of his tenure. Cheney is the vice chairwoman of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.